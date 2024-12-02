Tregaron 34 Pantyffynnon 22
Admiral National League 4 West B
THIS league encounter was played in miserable conditions as a strong wind drove a heavy drizzle from goal post to goal post, writes Geraint Morgan.
Both teams scored a try apiece in the opening 10 minutes.
Veteran prop Geraint Rowlands scored first for Tregaron with Rob Harrison kicking the extra points.
Tregaron's pack could not gather the kick off which allowed their opponents into their 22.
The Panty pack drove hard and eventually Stu Sutherland crossed the whitewash and Luke Lane kicked the conversion.
For the remainder of the half the Tregaronians were on the front foot, prop Geraint Jones scored his team's second on the 15-minute mark. Harrison was on target with the conversion once more.
Centre Rhodri Jones scored the home team’s third and fourth try on the 25th and 27th minutes.
His first was a peach as he outpaced his opponents on the outside to score wide.
His second was a bizarre one. The visiting scrum half tried to clear his line by kicking from a scrum on his five meter line, the wind carried the ball back over his try line, his teammates failed to touch the ball down and Jones pounced on the ball to score. Harrison kick one of the conversions.
On the stroke of half-time prop Mark James narrowed the gap to 14 points as the forced his substantial bulk from five meters.
At the interval the home supporters were slightly concerned that the two-score advantage was not going to be sufficient in the strong wind but their concerns were misplaced as man of the match Huw Bonner played a blinder at fullback.
His positioning was sublime, and he was able to negate the visitors’ kicking game.
The game was made safe when Harrison kicked a penalty kick and then No 8 Dylan Davies scored the best try of the match.
Possession was won in their own half, and Nick Boudier playing at centre made a lovely break and ran 30 meters before he was tackled, the ball was released to winger Harrison who off loaded in the tackle for Davies to score.
In the last quarter the Ammanford village team gained a bonus point themselves as they scored two tries. Centre Cory Gillespe did well to cross wide and No 8 Conner Bristal outpaced the defence to cross in the corner.