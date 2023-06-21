Clwb Rygbi Bro Ffestiniog held their awards presentation for the under 14s and 16 teams last week. A large crowd attended to recognise the hard work of the coaches, parents, the committee and the players themselves.
Bro Ffestiniog Under 14s (Submitted )
Award winners:
Clubmen: Cobie Lloyd and Cai Thomas (under 14), Guto Atherton (under 16)
Most improved: Harvey Hooban a Morgan Roberts (under 14), Lucas Bloor-Walsh (under 16)
Most promising: Noa Hughes and Aron Wilson (under 14), Aled Owen (under 16)
Players’ player: Kyle Doughty (under 14), Aron Roberts (under 16)
Coaches’ player: Aled Jones (under 14), Euros Williams (under 16)