A talented rugby team from Blaenau Ffestiniog has won the prestigious Bethesda Junior Rugby Tournament without conceding a single point.
Bro Bach Under 12s continued to demonstrate unbeatable spirit, unwavering dedication, and incredible teamwork to secure another outstanding achievement.
Their flawless performance on the field showcased not only exceptional skills but also the determination to work hard and succeed.
They beat Llangefni 15-0, Mold 40-0, Pwllheli 15-0, Bethesda 20-0, Caernarfon 25-0, and ran out 20-0 winners against Llangefni in the final.
Bro Ffestiniog have one tournament left at Llandudno before they end the season.