Bro Ffestiniog under 12s rugby team are celebrating an incredible achievement, going through the season undefeated and cementing their place in the town's sporting history.
They returned from the Welly Tournament in Llandudno with another prestigious trophy.
Leaving a string of remarkable performances behind them, the young athletes demonstrated their exceptional skills, determination, and team spirit throughout the season.
Coached by the esteemed rugby mentors, Ed and Eleri, the Bro Ffestiniog Under 12s rugby team showcased their talent on the pitch.
The undefeated season has brought immense pride not only to the players but also to the town of Bro Ffestiniog.
Local residents, friends, and families rallied behind the team, attending matches in large numbers and cheering them on with unmatched enthusiasm.