TWO Ceredigion ladies are thoroughly enjoying their time on tour in Canada with the Wales Under 20s squad.
Ysgol Bro Teifi pupil Cadi-Lois Davies and Ellie Tromans from Newcastle Emlyn featured in a remarkable game against the USA at Elms Rugby Park, Ottawa which ended in a 28-27 defeat on Tuesday.
Jenna De Vera’s side were 28-5 behind just after half-time before they rallied and scored 22 unanswered points to just miss out on a first historic win against the USA.
Wales produced a second-half performance full of grit, determination and real character in only the second meeting between the two sides at U20s level.
The visitors crossed for tries by wing Nel Metcalfe, fullback Bethan Adkins, centre Ellie Tromans and replacement Masie Davies all getting on the scoresheet in the Canadian capital.
Wales had opened the scoring with a try by wing Metcalfe after five minutes before USA replied and took the lead with two tries of their own to make it 14-5 at half-time.
Lock Nikki Lynch, wing Serena Vualono, fullback Ashley Cowdrey and centre Tiahna Padilla, who all crossed for tries, looked to have given the USA an unassailable 28-5 lead just after the break.
But Wales produced comeback against the odds to claw themselves back into the game for the next 30 minutes to give them real confidence when they face Canada at the same venue tomorrow (13 July).
Lampeter Ladies player Cadi-Lois from Brynteg, near Llanybydder said: “It was a big surprise for me to be invited to train with the Welsh Womens Under 20s and to be chosen for the squad for the Canada trip was even a bigger surprise.
“The game against the USA was a tough one, we were down 28-5 half time but fought back hard with a lot of heart, grit and determination to be just a point behind USA.
“We were all gutted to have lost. I was thrilled to be brought off the bench in the 55th minute, I was proud to be on the pitch wearing my Welsh shirt.”
Cadi-Lois, who is hoping to go to Cardiff Med to study sportseducation and to pursue her rugby career, added: “I am thoroughly enjoying my time in Ottawa and being in the company of a very close knit squad, we all get on with each other.”