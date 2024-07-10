BRYNTEG’S Cadi-Lois Davies ran in a try as Wales went down 55-24 to England in the second game of Women’s U20s Six Nations Summer Series at the Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi in Parma yesterday.
But Wales emerged with huge credit and crossed for four tries against one of the best teams in the world at U20s level.
Cadi-Lois, who was joined by Newcastle Emlyn’s Ellie Tromans in the starting XV, crossed for Wales’ third try after a period of pressure with an impressive pick and go phase play to make it 34-17 midway through the second half.
The game was played late in the evening due to the heat out in Italy and with the mandatory water breaks every 20 minutes for both sides.
This was prop Cadi-Lois’ second start in the series after another brave display by Wales ended in a 57-12 defeat to France last week.
Flanker Lucy Isaac, prop Masie Davies and hooker Molly Wakely scored Wales’ other tries against the old enemy.
Wales play the hosts Italy in their third and final game on Sunday, kick-off 5:30pm