A young Ceredigion player has spoken of her pride at representing Wales in a historic game at the home of rugby.
The RFU hosted a game between a combined England and Wales team against Scotland and Ireland back in 1923, when rugby celebrated the centenary of William Webb Ellis picking up the ball and running with it on The Close at Rugby.
In the 200th anniversary year of that moment, the women’s U18 teams from England and Wales played the first women’s international fixture to be played at Rugby School on Sunday, 5 March.
Cadi-Lois Davies, who plays for Lampeter Ladies and Scarlets and lives in Brynteg, near Llanybydder, was part of the Wales team that lost 48-5 on the day.
Cadi-Lois was one of 13 new caps chosen by Wales head coach Catrina Nicholas-McLaughlin.
A sixth form pupil at Ysgol Bro Teifi, Llandysul, Cadi-Lois said: "Ever since I can remember I have enjoyed watching and playing rugby and have dreamt of playing for Wales.
"It was such a proud moment for me to run onto the pitch at Rugby representing my country and a very emotional moment too.
"It was also lovely to have all my family there supporting me.
"I will be forever grateful to my teachers and coaches at Ysgol Bro Teifi, and to the coaches at Y Wiberod, Newcastle Emlyn and The Scarlets and Lampeter Ladies for giving me the opportunity to gain experience and lean new skills in the game.
"This is one moment I will remember forever."
Cymru team manager Delyth Morgan said: "These young women made history. They are at the beginning of a developmental journey that we hope will lead to them becoming future senior representative players."