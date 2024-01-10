Caernarfon 2nds showed why they’re leading the WRU Division 3 North West table with a flurry of tries in a classy second 40 minutes at Clwb Chwaraeon Madog.
Porthmadog 12 Caernarfon II 37, Admiral National League 3 North West
Porthmadog’s morale had been higher than it has been since the start of the season after last week’s comeback win at Rhyl but were also aware that they faced a much tougher test on Saturday.
However it was the home side who started slightly strongest in a real slug fest as neither team could establish real superiority in any aspect of play.
Cafan Humphreys eventually found a way to break through the defence which meant Port deservedly took the lead.
Iestyn Milburn equalled with a try of his own before a penalty from the boot meant Caernarfon went in 5-8 ahead at the break which Port could have easily felt was unfair due to territory and possession advantages.
The game however is not won on those statistics and the second half showcased why Caernarfon 2nds have been such a strong force at this level for a number of years.
Millburn scored twice more as well as Jordan Thomas, Aaron Tocker and Llyr Evans with two of those five tries being converted as the Cofis exploited the home side after a couple of injuries stifled the hosts’ playing pattern.
Martin Williams did score a penalty from the boot and the other Humphreys twin, Ben scored a consolation try which took the final score to 12-37.
Port welcome Pwllheli 2nds in another tough test in the league on Saturday.