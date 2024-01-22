With 15 minutes remaining Caernarfon’s Jack Cameron Davies went over with stand-off Aled Jones on target with the extras, to give the visitors breathing space, and ended Dolgellau’s ressistance as skipper Dafydd Thirsk added his second after 28 minutes, and winger Dylan Owen scoring out on the right five minutes later. Substutute, Guto Pierce crossed with two minutes remaining, with Aled Jones adding two further conversions to complete the scoring.