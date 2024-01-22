Dolgellau made Caernarfon work very hard for their victory after a pretty even hour of play, before the visitors were allowed to stamp their superiority with four tries in the last 15 minutes, to secure another cruel scoreline on the hosts.
Dolgellau 8 Caernarfon 36, Admiral National League 1 North
A spirited Dolgellau enjoyed the benefit of the elements behind them in the opening half, and went ahead after three minutes, with skipper, Gwion Jones slotting over a penalty.
Caernarfon responded with two tries, the first to centre, Dafydd Jones, the second to skipper, Dafydd Thirsk, the half ending 3-10.
Dolgellau responded magnificently, against the elements, and after 15 minutes of knocking on the door, they were rewarded when outstanding flanker Jack Evans and hooker Kane Triggs paved an opening for No.8, Tim Jones to score a deserved try, to make it 8-10.
However they could not maintain the level of effort needed to take the lead, and Caernarfon weathered the storm.
With 15 minutes remaining Caernarfon’s Jack Cameron Davies went over with stand-off Aled Jones on target with the extras, to give the visitors breathing space, and ended Dolgellau’s ressistance as skipper Dafydd Thirsk added his second after 28 minutes, and winger Dylan Owen scoring out on the right five minutes later. Substutute, Guto Pierce crossed with two minutes remaining, with Aled Jones adding two further conversions to complete the scoring.