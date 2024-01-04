A number of Cererdigion players are in the squad as Scarlets Women’s U18swill launch their Regional Age-Grade campaign when they take on RGC (Piws) at Ystrad Mynach on Sunday.
The opening round of fixtures are being hosted by the Dragons, with the Scarlets game the third match of the day, kicking off at 5.30pm.
A squad of 33 players from across the region have been selected, with a number having featured last season, including full-back Rhiannon Griffin, who will captain the side.
Daryl Morgan will again head up a coaching team of Rhodri Jones and Tal Rees (Attack), Lowri Williams (Backs) and Roy Davies (Forwards). Calan Davies will be the team manager.
Programme lead Rhodri Jones said: “We have an exciting squad, a good mix of girls, who played with us last year and some new players who have shown up well in training. There has been a lot of hard work put in over the last few months and we’re all now looking forward to getting out there on Sunday in what will be a tough game against RGC.”
Scarlets Women’s U18s squad
Backs – Anwen Raybould (Valley Vixens, Bro Dinefwr)
Celyn Morgan (Merched Mynydd Mawr, Maes y Gwendraeth)
Chloe Wilkins (Teifi Timberwolves, Llandovery College)
Ela Harries (Tigers, Coleg Sir Gar)
Ella Wainwright (Llandovery College)
Ffion Davies (Valley Vixens, Ysgol Dyffryn Amman)
Jasmin Jones (Teifi Timberwolves, Llandovery College)
Katherine Winder (Llandovery College)
Leyah Davies (Coleg Sir Gar)
Lona Harding-Jones (Tigers, Coleg Sir Gar)
Mabli Evans (Tigers, Llandovery College)
Martha Hallam (Valley Vixens, Llandovery College)
Megan Cole (Whitland Ladies, Ysgol Bro Preseli)
Pryia Liley (West Swansea Hawks, Ysgol y Strade)
Rhiannon Griffin (Coleg Sir Gar, Ysgol y Strade, capt)
Sian Cleaton (Teifi Timberwolves, Llandovery College)
Sophie Delaney (West Swansea Hawks, Coleg Sir Gar)
Yasmin Burges-Williams (Valley Vixens, Llandovery College)
Forwards – Celyn Raggett (Teifi Timberwolves, Coleg Ceredigion)
Ceris Phillips (Llandovery College)
Cerys Jones (Teifi Timberwolves, Coleg Sir Gar)
Ciara Taylor (Llandovery College)
Emily Guilford (Wiberod, Ysgol Bro Teifi)
Grace Rees (West Swansea Hawks, Bryngwyn School)
Jess James (Llandovery College)
Lois Jones (Teifi Timberwolves, Ysgol Gyfun Penweddig)
Martha Ford (Lampeter Ladies, Llandovery College)
Mia-Haf Bowen (Coleg Sir Gar)
Milly Geering (Llandovery College)
Olivia Phillips (Merched Mynydd Mawr, Hartpury College)
Shannon Brown (Tigers, Haverfordwest High)
Sophie Jones (Burry Port, Ysgol y Strade)
Stella Orin (Stradey Sospans, Bristol, Llandovery College)
Fixtures
Jan 7 – Rd 1 (Ystrad Mynach) – RGC Piws v Scarlets (17:30)
Jan 14 – Rd 2 (Parc Eirias) – Scarlets v Dragons (13:00)
Jan 21 – Rd 3 (Cardiff Arms Park) RGC Du v Scarlets (14:30)
Jan 28 – Rd 4 (Ysgol Cwm Brombil) Scarlets v Cardiff (12:00)
Feb 4 – Rd 5 (TBC) Scarlets v Ospreys (TBC)