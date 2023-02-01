Pwllheli RFC 60 Llangefni 5
Admiral National League 1 North
THE home Bodegroes crowd were treated to a fine display of fluent open rugby with Pwllheli running in 10 tries against Llangefni in a Division 1 North League match.
Matches against Llangefni are always competitive and, despite the score-line, this game was no exception.
As always in matches refereed by Jenny Davies the game was allowed to flow and again it proves that mutual respect between players and officials is a huge bonus.
Pwllheli were committed to open rugby from the outset. This paid dividends as Llangefni’s set pieces were solid throughout.
The home side used their pacey backline to good effect throughout. Their forwards and backs combined well to maintain fluidity in their play. Their defence too was well structured and repelled regular threats from the visitors.
Pwllheli scored no fewer than 10 tries. Scorers were fullback Deio Brunelli (3), centre Nick Butterworth, Dei Owen, lock Huw Williams, Jack Roberts and Gethin Jones with one apiece. The scoring was completed with a trio by Ieu Williams. John Pugh added five conversions.
• In an attempt to catch up with fixtures, Pwllheli have arranged to travel to Denbigh RFC on Saturday morning for a cup match. The team bus will leave the club at 9.30am on Saturday morning. Supporters welcome. The team will watch the Ireland match at Denbigh’s clubhouse.
Pwllheli Second XV 34 Caernarfon Seconds 31
Admiral National League 3 North West
Pwllheli’s seconds had the toughest match of the day with visitors Caernarfon bigger and more experienced.
The lead changed regularly through the game but Pwllheli dug deep to edge the win and outscore neighbours Caernarfon by six tries to four.
Both teams showed a lot of commitment and the result could have gone either way with Pwllheli’s clinching score coming in the last minute of play.
The game was a credit to community rugby. Again the referee, Rupert Corner, played his part in the exciting contest.
Denbigh Youths 24 Pwllheli Youths 31
The match was a late minute arrangement as Pwllheli’s match against Newtown had been postponed.
The Llŷn side scored four tries through Ioan Williams, Ioan Jones, Sam Griffiths and Gwion Williams.