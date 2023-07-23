CLWB Rygbi’r Bala held their award presentation evening for the under 14s and under 16s teams on Saturday, 15 July.
The event was well attended but the planned activities on the lake had to be cancelled due to the weather.
Bala Under 16s (Clwb Rygbi'r Bala)
However, Gwynant and Al Bryn Gwyn were still able to fire up a barbecue to feed everyone.
Award winners:
Under 14s: Most improved player – Gwion Aled; players’ player – Caleb Jones’ player of the season – Gruff Thomas.
Under 16s: Most improved player – Jac Dafydd Jones; players’ player – Tom Roberts; player of the season – Gethin Rowlands.
The players, coaches and parents were thanked for their dedication throughout the season.