THE fundraising event held at the rugby club on Wednesday between Penglais and Penweddig schools was a tremendous success bringing the local community together in support of the local rugby teams.
The event was well-attended, with enthusiastic support from all corners of the community.
The performances from the U13, U15 and U18 were excellent, showcasing some incredible talent and sportsmanship of the players.
All the Penglais teams fought hard but ultimately, lost their matches: U13 39-22, U15 44-12 and U18 63-5 to Penweddig.
Despite the defeat, the teams showed strong resilience, and while the results weren’t in their favour, they can be proud of their effort and commitment on the field.
U13 try scorers: Cian (2), Paddy and Wole; U15 try scorers: Kemsi and Austin; U18: Hari.
It was a memorable evening, highlighting both the strength of the teams and the unity of both schools.