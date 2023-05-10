DOLGELLAU found the going tough as they played their third game in seven days but showed plenty of effort and character against visitors Llandudno in a heavy 52-7 defeat in the Admiral National League 1 North.
Controversial decisions went against them against a very strong team which including a number of the RGC squad.
Regardless of the score, there was plenty to be proud of.
When Rhys Jarret received a blow to his ankle after half an hour, Dion Jones had to be moved to the full-back position with Owain Kelly moving to the wing. That gave Gweltas Davalan, the young man from Dinas Mawddwy, a chance to enter the fray for his first game for the first team.
With captain Rhys Roberts’ leg in plaster after an injury in midweek, a substitute was needed for the second row. So an opportunity arose for Owen Davies to come on for the second half, also his first game.
The team got a deserved try with six minutes remaining, as number 8 Marius Jones made ground, with Gweltas then in a flash to pass to the old head, Gerallt Hughes to gallop over the line.