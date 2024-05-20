TWO young Ceredigion players have joined Gloucester Rugby Senior Academy.
Deian Gwynne and Caio James were amongst a quintet of players introduced to the Kingsholm crowd at half-time in Saturday’s Gallagher Premiership fixture against Newcastle Falcons.
Hartpury College James from Llandysul is stepping up from last year’s Under 18s alongside fellow back row forwards Olly Allport.
James captained the Under 18s last season and was influential in their finals day win over Newcastle Falcons at Kingsholm in February, leading from the front with four tries.
James' Hartpury and Wales teammate, Deian Gwynne, has also joined the senior academy.
Gwynne had previously been in the age-grade system of the Scarlets.
Previously he represented Clwb Rygbi Aberystwyth from the Under 7s right through to the Under 16s.
The two other new faces to arrive are front rowers George Alexander and George Knowles who join from Midlands Central and Midlands West respectively.