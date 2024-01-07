DOLGELLAU endured a difficult start the New Year, in what has been a tough campaign to date.
Dolgellau 7 Wrexham 61, Admiral National League One North
But the spirit and effort could not be questioned against a very skilful Wrexham unit on a Marian pitch which stood up well following the recent wet weather.
Wrexham No8 Jack Harrison, centre, Callum Riordan and hooker, Tom Walker crossed for well-worked tries in the opening quarter, all expertly converted by stand-off Jacob Hughes to give them a 0-21 lead.
However, the hosts fought back bravely in the second quarter. They were rewarded on the half hour with replacement Garin Hughes and flanker Leon Brooks combining to create space for veteran prop Greg Smithies to barge over in the right corner. Skipper Gwion Jones converted to make it 7-21.
However with Dolgellau pressing, the visitors were lethal when breaking from deep and scored at the break with flanker Luke Thornhill crossing the whitewash.
Jacob Hughes added the conversion to make it 7-28 at the break.
There was no respite for the beleaguered hosts during the second half with tries by prop Tyler Roberts, full back John Leight, scrum half Jack Partington, flanker Nick Dodd and Jack Harrison, with Hughes adding four conversions to end the scoring.