Aberaeron 13 Tumble 17
Admiral National League 3 West
IT was a disappointing result for Aberaeron in the last home game before Christmas, writes Parry Evans.
In the battle between second and third in the league, it was Tumble who deservedly came out on top despite a late onslaught by the hosts which threatened to overturn the final outcome.
With conditions not ideal it was no surprise that errors would occur with the slippery ball, and Aberaeron were guilty on numerous occasions after gaining good attacking positions.
Tumble fared much better and as a result were able to take advantage of the chances that came their way, keeping the scoreboard ticking over.
It was however a promising first few minutes for the hosts with Rhodri Jenkins slotting a penalty to open the scoring.
Their early pressure unfortunately failed to extend the lead, and from that point Tumble's well drilled 15 were able to control long periods of the game.
Time and again forward surges, by the front row and notably by No 8 Wil James and Bleddyn Thomes were met with resolute defence, with little gain.
Thomas was heavily involved in close and open play and deservedly took the man of the match award.
Whilst their defence was effective, Tumble did possess attacking prowess, and they quickly gained the lead with a close range try.
A penalty increased the advantage only for Jenkins to stroke his second long range effort for a two point deficit at the break.
Some questionable referring decisions after the restart made life harder and the visitors took full advantage with three unanswered penalties and it took until the final quarter for Aberaeron to threaten the outcome.
Camping deep inside the visitors half for long periods, they finally crossed the whitewash with flanker Steffan Jones emerging with the ball.
Jenkins conversion gave hope and a final onslaught on the line just failed with the ball once again going to ground, leaving Tumble and their supporters in jubilant celebration.
A tough one to take for Aberaeron who did not enjoy their best afternoon.
On now for another toughie at Cardigan on Saturday.