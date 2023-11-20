After the initial skirmishes, Aberaeron were first off the mark with two penalties, indebted once again to the boot of centre Rhodri Jenkins. Reply came with minutes and impressive flanker Mattie Phillips crossed the line to put his side ahead. With scrum half Rhodri Thomas providing a constant supply of good ball, the backline strived to create openings and they were rewarded when captain and man of the match Morgan Llewelyn weaved his way under the posts and give Jenkins an easy conversion.