A resilient performance based on resolute defence and opportunism paved the way for Aberaeron to gain the bragging rights in this top of the table clash.
Aberaeron 19 Haverfordwest 7, Admiral National League 3 West A (Photos: Rhys Hafod)
Following recent success and with the visitors undefeated this was Aberaeron’s opportunity to show their credentials and this they duly achieved by the final whistle. Haverfordwest possess a huge set of forwards, but the home eight competed in every aspect with the front row of Wozencraft, Danton and the ever improving Rhys Jones solid in the set piece and taking their fair share of lineout ball.
After the initial skirmishes, Aberaeron were first off the mark with two penalties, indebted once again to the boot of centre Rhodri Jenkins. Reply came with minutes and impressive flanker Mattie Phillips crossed the line to put his side ahead. With scrum half Rhodri Thomas providing a constant supply of good ball, the backline strived to create openings and they were rewarded when captain and man of the match Morgan Llewelyn weaved his way under the posts and give Jenkins an easy conversion.
A further Jenkins penalty kept the scoreboard rolling and the hosts had a nine point advantage at the break. The second half failed to provide a rush of points with defence by both sides to the fore.
It was the visitors who had the early chances but they were thwarted by dour defence, and they were made to pay as Jenkins completed his 14-point penalty count for a morale-boosting success.