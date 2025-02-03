Dolgellau 17 Welshpool 22
Admiral National League 2 North
DIVISION Two league leaders Welshpool visited the Marian on a near spring-like Saturday afternoon for what turned out to be a thrilling encounter.
Dolgellau opened the scoring after a spell of early dominance, with captain and fly-half Gwion Jones slotting over a well-taken penalty.
The visitors continued to use their big forwards to good effect, testing the well-organised home defence on several occasions.
But it was Dolgellau who struck next.
A bold counter attack from inside their own 22 saw centre Seimon Jones link up with full-back Owain Kelly, who made a strong run up to halfway.
The ball was quickly recycled, and slick hands sent winger Nick Slaney over in the corner, with Jones adding a superb touchline conversion.
Despite Dolgellau’s period of dominance and Welshpool’s deteriorating discipline, it was the visitors who struck back next.
Their No. 8 broke through midfield from the 22 to touch down, with their fly-half adding the easy conversion.
As half-time approached, Dolgellau made the most of a turnover deep in Welshpool territory.
Quick ball spread wide saw the forwards pick and drive, with prop and man of the match Dafydd Jones bulldozing over from close range.
Jones converted, giving Dolgellau a 17-12 lead at the break.
A battle of discipline ensued in the second.
The opening quarter was a heated affair, with a flurry of yellow cards disrupting play.
Dolgellau’s influential lock Cai Smith was the first to go after an attempted illegal jackal, followed soon after by No. 8 Marius Jones for a high tackle.
Welshpool also saw two players sent to the bin during this spell, as tensions ran high in this fiercely contested match.
Despite their size disadvantage, Dolgellau’s pack was dominant at scrum time throughout the afternoon.
The front row of Gwion Lloyd, Dafydd Jones, and the outstanding Dan Harris at hooker were faultless, consistently driving the Welshpool scrum backwards or winning crucial penalties.
However, Welshpool showed why they are top of the league, keeping their composure in the final quarter.
Their centre crossed for a well-taken converted try on the 70-minute mark, putting them ahead for the first time since the opening exchanges.
A late penalty in the closing minutes sealed a narrow but hard-fought victory for the visitors.
This was an excellent all-round contest and a great advert for Division 2 rugby, full of physicality, skill, and intensity.
Dolgellau can take plenty of positives from their performance, arguably one of their best displays of the season.
There were standout performances across the park.
Centre Craig de Bell was a constant threat, breaking the line with powerful carries and proving rock-solid in defence.
Full-back Owain Kelly had a fine afternoon, commanding under the high ball and resolute at the back.
Lock Jason Jones, another who worked tirelessly throughout.
But prop Dafydd Jones was deservedly named man of the match, exceptional in the scrum, ever-present in open play, and a key figure in defence.
Dolgellau may have fallen just short, but this display proves they can compete with the best in the league.