Wales Women’s U20s ended their North American tour with an impressive and emphatic 39-12 victory over hosts Canada at Twin Elm Rugby Park in Ottawa.
Newcastle Emlyn centre Ellie Tromans crashed over midway through the second half to ground her second try of the tour, after scoring in the narrow 28-27 defeat against the USA in the first game.
The Cardiff University student was joined by fellow Ceredigion player Cadi-Lois Davies on the tour. Ysgol Bro Teifi pupil Cadi-Lois, from Brynteg near Llanybydder, has just finished her A-levels and is hoping to go on to study sports education at Cardiff Met.
Ellie, who started playing rugby as a seven-year-old with Castell Newydd Emlyn boys team as there were no girls teams at the time, said: “Both games were very exciting but especially the USA one as it was such a close game. Seeing the whole team give 110% said everything about us as a squad.
“This opportunity has taught me a lot about myself and I’ve made a lot of new friends.”
She added: “I’m now preparing to go back for my third year at Cardiff University studying environmental geography and looking forward to being vice-captain of the university rugby team. I’m looking forward to seeing what’s over the horizon.”
After her early days playing in the boys team in Newcastle Emlyn, Ellie represented several other teams which led to opportunities to play with Scarlets Under 18s and Wales’ emerging Under 18s side when she was just 15 years old and she played against England on her 16th birthday.
She added: “Things went quiet due to Covid but since joining the Cardiff University rugby team the opportunity came for me to go to Wales trials last year which led to selection for the Wales under 20 squad on the North American tour in Ottawa.
“The last two weeks have been an incredible experience especially getting chosen to start with the 13 shirt against USA and Canada.
“Singing the anthem while wearing the Wales shirt was a feeling I’ll never be able to explain. And scoring a try in both games was a dream I never thought I would fulfil”