It’s now five wins from five league matches for Narberth as they outlasted old rivals Newcastle Emlyn after leading 27-14 at half time and keeping a tight rein on things afterwards to seal a bonus-point win.
Narberth 48 Newcastle Emlyn 21, Admiral National Championship - West
From the kick-off the Otters secured possession moved the ball right and winger Ashley Sutton crossed in the corner – and then No 10 Jon Rogers sliced through to the posts and added the simple conversion.
Rogers also goaled their third try, this time claimed by the in-form Dean James – but Emlyn battled their way into the game from a kick to the corner and line-out drive as they scored a try by Dai Davies which Dylan Davies converted.
Rogers landed a penalty for The Otters before Emlyn claimed their second try as a quick tap by Aled Davies saw him go over and Dan Davies again converted.
The Otters had the final word of the half, however, as Ilan Phillips, Hedd Nicholas and Ashley Sutton put Llew Jones over for a corner try.
Emlyn reduced the deficit to only seven points when centre Aled Davies crossed the whitewash and his namesake Dan converted. But Narberth responded.
Ilan Phillips sped through for a try which Rogers converted and second row Rhys Williams claimed his first score of the season, this time converted by Ianto Griffiths – who also added the extras when Llew Jones added his fourth try in two weeks