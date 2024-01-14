The score line will show a comfortable win for Aberaeron, but they will be grateful for the flair and expansive display from their backline to secure the victory.
Aberaeron 49 Neyland 14, Admiral National League 3 West A
Neyland’s game plan is based on their front eight with little intention of releasing their backs and credit to the hosts for repelling continuous strong forays by their heavier opponents.
Play in the opening minutes was confined near the home line and only dour defence protected the whitewash.
Having survived the initial onslaught, Aberaeron, whilst living on limited possession made their opponents pay for the missed opportunity with a purple patch that virtually ended the game as a contested.
Three of the first half tries resulted from flowing interpassing along the back line and were identical in creation.
Mathew Harries was the first to benefit, the wing finishing in style and a sniping opening by scrum half Cian Jones soon added a second.
The visitors’ defence was found wanting again on the restart as captain Morgan Llewelyn scythed through for his first of the afternoon, and not to be outdone No.8 Wil James added his own for the afternoon.
Neyland were rewarded for their forward effort with a try by Owen Hamer, but wing Steff Iones restored the advantage at the midway stage.
The second period was more evenly contested with Aberaeron content to absorb any real threats and the lead was extended with a second for Steff Jones.
Hamer did grab his second of the day but Llewelyn also grabbed his second to complete the scoring.
Whilst scrum half Jones was awarded man of the match special mention for Rhodri Jenkins for an exemplary display and a full house from the boot for a 14-point individual haul.
The Gwylanod were also in action and despite a brave display went down by 25-12 at Crymych, tries coming from man of the match Dilwyn Harries and captain Gethin Hughes with a conversion by Osian Davies.