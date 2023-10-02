PWLLHELI moved up to fourth in the table after a hard fought win against visitors Bala on Friday.
PWLLHELI 22 BALA 8, Admiral National League One North
With both teams well supported on an ideal evening for rugby, Pwllheli were once again dependent on older, but experienced, players in their front row given the raft of front row injuries they have experienced.
The crowd appreciated the efforts of their players but this was a tight and edgy contest.
The packs gave their all and open play was limited. The scrums and line outs were competitive with neither side achieving ascendancy.
Pwllheli’s score came from three tries - two by John Pugh and one by scrum half Danial Williams.
Osian Jones added two conversions and a penalty
Pwllheli were unable to earn the bonus point try but the win against a committed Bala side was a creditable result.
Colwyn Bay Youths 26 Pwllheli Youths 8
Pwllheli were well beaten by the home team who put on a strong performance and were worthy winners.
Weather conditions were poor which impacted on both teams.
Pwllheli had an unusually young side representing the club but the experience will stand them in good stead.
Ioan Pritchard scored his team’s only try and Tomos Jones slotted a penalty.
There are no scheduled matches for the first or second teams this weekend.