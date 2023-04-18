A YOUNG Ceredigion rugby player has spoken about the ‘amazing ‘ experience of representing Wales at the Six Nations Under-18s Women’s Festival.
Lampeter Ladies player Cadi-Lois Davies started the games against Scotland and Italy at Wellington College and came on as a replacement against England and Ireland.
Wales beat Scotland and Ireland during the eight-day festival and fell to defeat against England, France and Italy.
Cadi-Lois, of Brynteg, near Llanybydder, is a sixth form pupil at Ysgol Bro Teifi, Llandysul.
She said: “Being part of the Wales under 18s squad was a fantastic experience, and being given the opportunity to represent my country made me feel very proud, it was also very emotional experience singing the anthem.
“Wellington College was a great place to be at, the facilities were excellent and being able to interact will the other nations was a valuable experience.
“The whole tournament was amazing and I have made some friends for life. The thought of being away from home for 10 days was daunting but we were such a close squad the time flew by.”