Fast-improving Aberystwyth disappointed with draw against Felinfoel

Felinfoel did not take kindly to Aber’s superior performance and fought back from the restart resulting in a penalty. George made no mistake with his kick and his side were finally on the scoreboard at 3-10. Now their tails were up and they were fired up as they fought their way back into Aber’s half of the field. They won a penalty and chose to kick for the corner. From the resulting lineout they moved the ball along their backline for Etheridge to score in the corner. Crucially, George added a conversion to enable his side to draw level at 10-10 on the stroke of half time.