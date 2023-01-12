Youngsters in the front row of Dafydd Jones, Kane Triggs together with stalwart, Greg Smithies all did remarkably well under pressure as did half-backs, Elis Smith and Dafydd Roberts. The back row of Marius Jones, Jack Evans and Leon Brooks were in the thick of the action all game. Carwyn Hughes is enjoying a memorable return to the second row, despite leaving the field with a cut on his forehead, and Dan Brazier had to leave then action as well. Young centres Gwion Jones and Owain Thomas worked tirelessly both in defence and attack, and wingers Geraint Owen and Aron Burrough, and full back Dion Jones never flinched from their defensive duties either.