The 24-0 score-line flattered the visitors, where Dolgellau made Nant Conwy work very hard all game, only securing their bonus point with less than a minute remaining of what was a pretty even and hard fought Admiral National League 1 North encounter.
It was Dolgellau’s first league match at home for three months against a well drilled Nant outfit who were sitting pretty at the top of the table with a 100% record.
Dol coach Rob Mason said : “Great credit must be given to all 18 players yesterday for that performance.
"Everyone who watched will be sure to agree that the score is not a true reflection of the game.
"To think we haven't played for over a month, I'm looking forward to see if we can kick on with this effort and quality throughout January and the rest of the season."
Dolgellau defended magnificently against Nant’s well co-ordinated counter attacks, but the visitors scored at critical times, their first coming with the last move of the half, with left wing Llion Williams crossing at the left corner flag to make it 0-5 at the interval.
Dolgellau stand-off, Dafydd Roberts and replacement Owain Kelly almost capitalised on a loose kick ahead down the left touchline on the half hour mark, was the closest the hosts came to scoring. Nant, with the benefit of the elements, and during a torrential downpour caught Dolgellau off-guard as centre Ifan Jones crossed out on the right after six second half minutes. Scrum half Carwyn Jones converted to put Nant 0-12 in front.
Dolgellau then enjoyed their best period of play showing plenty of spirit to take the game to their opponents, but could not pin Nant back for sufficient periods of time, as the visitors found a way to counter, and from such a counter attack, full-back, Rhydian Jones sprinted free from half way to score their 3rd try after half an hour. Carwyn Jones added the conversion to put them 0-19 ahead
It seemed that Dolgellau would hold out and thwart Nant from securing a bonus point, but with less than a minute of time remaining, they found a way as flanker Gethin Vaughan finished off a swift move to make it 0-24.
Dolgellau can take plenty of credit from a spirited performance from both their forwards and backs, as they look forward to their trip up the road to Bala next week.
Youngsters in the front row of Dafydd Jones, Kane Triggs together with stalwart, Greg Smithies all did remarkably well under pressure as did half-backs, Elis Smith and Dafydd Roberts. The back row of Marius Jones, Jack Evans and Leon Brooks were in the thick of the action all game. Carwyn Hughes is enjoying a memorable return to the second row, despite leaving the field with a cut on his forehead, and Dan Brazier had to leave then action as well. Young centres Gwion Jones and Owain Thomas worked tirelessly both in defence and attack, and wingers Geraint Owen and Aron Burrough, and full back Dion Jones never flinched from their defensive duties either.
Rhys Jarret and Simon Jones provided the energy to the Dolgellau effort when they came on when the heat was on the hosts during the second half.
• Pwllheli ran out comfortable 34 winners at basement side Dinbych with tries by Elgan Strain (2), Osian Humphreys, Ieu Williams, Dei Owen and Jack Roberts.