Bae Ceredigion Dolphins are holding a friendly festival to encourage the uptake of rugby by girls in the area.
Six teams from over two ages groups will attend the Transition Festival, organised by the girls rugby hub in Aberystwyth, this Sunday from 2pm onwards.
Fancy a new challenge? Go along to Aberystwyth Rugby Club and have a go. New players welcome.
Entry for adults is £2 which includes a raffle ticket. There will also be a burger van and a cake stall.
You could make a day out if it by and watch the Fiji v England game in the clubhouse afterwards.