Machynlleth Rugby Football Club held their Annual Presentation Night and Club Dinner in the clubhouse in Machynlleth recently.
The new chairman Huw Llyr, opened proceedings after an excellent buffet, by commenting on the poor season enjoyed by the men’s team, largely caused by a lack of fixtures early in the season and hence players drifted away.
After initially doing well once games got under way, the lack of game time showed for the few most recent – mostly home – games.
On the brighter side, the junior section was going from strength to strength, with at times not enough players being available to coach the great crowd of enthusiastic youngsters.
Better still, the Ladies had asked Head Coach Hari Vaughan to train them as a team in their own right (rather than as part of another team), which they had taken to with great gusto.
They participated in their first tournament as part of the Aberystwyth 7s recently, and pulled off quite a few surprises with very commendable skills being exhibited, eventually being declared winners.
They were due to play in a tournament in Llanidloes on the following day, and a request was made for club members to show support for them.
Mention was made of the club tour to Gloucester in the previous summer, which was hugely enjoyable and a great bonding exercise with one (or two) showing great exhibitionist tendencies.
Unfortunately, the star of the tour, Steffan Price, has decided to emigrate to Canada which was a big loss for the club. The club wish him well for the future.
Of the awards, that of Players Player went to Ifor Evans, Most Improved Player went to Iwan Jones, Player of the Year went to Thomas Ifan and Club Person of the Year was awarded to Ifor Evans. Of the Ladies, the Coach’s Player of the Year went to Fflur Jones, with the Player’s Player award going to Rwth Jones.
A Special Presentation was made to Club Steward Anwen Morris for all her work over the past season and the arrangements for the night. It was also her 21st birthday (again) and she was rewarded with a caterpillar cake to celebrate.
Men’s Training for the news season is underway on Thursday nights, ready for the Sion Wyn 7s to be held on Saturday, 5August, with the new season commencing in early September. Ladies will be training on Monday nights at 6pm, while juniors will be training on Friday nights, also at 6pm.