NEWCASTLE Emlyn rugby player Gareth Davies has been selected as Scarlets Supporters Player of the Month for December.
Gareth, who starred with two tries in the win over Cardiff and pouched another against the Ospreys, polled 30% of the vote, just edging out Ioan Lloyd (27%) and Eddie James (21%).
The Wales international scrum-half becomes the second monthly winner, following Teddy Leatherbarrow who won the November vote.
Supporter Anwen Evans won four tickets to the Challenge Cup game against Edinburgh on January 19.