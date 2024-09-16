Gwylanod 25 Haverfordwest Development 12
WITH a blank Saturday for the first team in the league, it gave the opportunity for Aberaeron's second team to welcome the Haverfordwest development team and another opportunity for the players to push for elevation to the next level, writes Parry Evans.
Conditions were perfect for open rugby giving both teams the ideal platform for an entertaining afternoon.
After a scoreless first quarter, sustained pressure from the hosts gave Ifan Davies an opening and the wing scampered over for the opening salvo.
Aberaeron are fortunate to have an exciting group of players behind the scrum and on this occasion it was the service from scrum half Ynyn Lloyd-Jones and the centre partnership of man of the match Rhys Jones and Llion Williams that were prominent, the latter adding a try after a forward surge the conversion by Steff Rees ending the first period.
The visitors showed greater resilience and determination after the restart and were rewarded with two quick fire tries to bring the scores level.
With an unlikely reverse on the cards the backline settled the nerves and a swift passage of play gave wing Davies the opening to double his account with the conversion increasing the advantage.
With the pack in the ascendancy and with flanker Osian Davies threatening on more than one occasion, indiscretion in the visitors ranks allowed Rees to stroke over a further brace of penalties to complete the scoring and a more than useful run out for the Gwylanod.
Next week sees both squads travel to Tycroes for the first double header of the season.