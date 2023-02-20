Llanharan 12 Lampeter Town 16
Division Three Cup
Lampeter are through to the semi-finals of the Division Three Cup after a thrilling encounter at Llanharan.
With a big travelling contingent in support the Maroons surged to a 16-0 lead against their Admiral National League 3 West A opponents.
The ever dependable Osian Jones slotted over three penalties with Jac Williams crossing over for a try, also converted by Jones.
The hosts responded with a try from Ieuan Pring, to make the score 16-5 to the visitors at half time.
With a strong wind behind them, Lampeter had controlled the first half but now Llanharan had the advantage.
Leon Burton scored a try, which he converted himself, to make the score 16-12.
Despite pounding away at the Lampeter line, Llanharan couldn’t find a way through a determined Maroon’s defence who held on to secure a memorable win against the reigning champions.