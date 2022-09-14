Junior rugby flourishing in Lampeter as Scarlets take on Dragons

By Dylan Halliday   |   Sports editor   |
Friday 16th September 2022 5:30 pm
[email protected]
Share
The Lampeter players who featured with Scarlets West Under 16s against Ospreys East last week, 2022
The Lampeter players who featured for Scarlets West Under 16s against Ospreys East last week (Lampeter RFC )

Subscribe newsletter

Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.

Lampeter Rugby club are hoping for a good turnout when they host the Scarlets Under 16s against their Dragons counterparts at North Road on Wednesday, 21 September.

And with several local faces featuring in the Scarlets squad there is a pretty good chance that of that happening.

They will be captained by 15-year-old Kai, son of Ceirian Jones, former Wales Under-18s, Under 19s and Under 21s international who turned out for the Scarlets from the age of 16 till 24 before an injury forced him to retire.

Ysgol Bro Pedr pupil Kai, who plays at number 6, played for Scarlets under 16s last year and is hoping to fulfil his ambition of playing senior rugby for the Scarlets and to wear the red of Wales.

Junior rugby at Lampeter RFC is thriving at the moment, with several players in the Scarlets squad with 4-5 expected to feature in next week’s game.

Lampeter farmer Ceirian said: “There are 15 teams at the club from under 7s through to seniors.

“The club chairman Gary Davies is keen to push grassroots rugby and to encourage young players to take up the game.

“We’re hoping to get a big crowd on the night (kick-off 7.15pm) to cheer on the boys.”

The players train with the Scarlets twice a week and have a gym session once a week with Lampeter.

Ceirian added: “It’s pretty full on for them, which I think is good as it gives them an idea of the level they need to be at.”

As we continue to protect and grow quality local journalism, Cambrian News is considering experimenting in the future with some form of paid-for content on our website.

If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register  here.

More About:

Lampeter
Share

Comments

To leave a comment you need to create an account. |

All comments 0