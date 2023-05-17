LAMPETER Town have been crowned Admiral National League 3 West A champions with a game to spare.

Champions Lampeter video by Gary Jones

It was up for grabs as the Maroons hosted second placed St Clears on Saturday but it was the hosts who came out on top after a pulsating clash at North Road.

Lampeter 35 St Clears 27 Admiral national league 3 west A 130523
Lampeter were in fine attacking form in the title decider (Gary Jones )

In front of a bumper crowd, Lampeter secured promotion with a 35-27 win.

The Maroons' West Wales Semi Final on Tuesday evening was cancelled because opponents Severn Sisters could not raise a team.

This means the men's first team advance to the final again this year, the date to be confirmed.

There was a bumper crowd at North Road (Gary Jones )