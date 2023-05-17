LAMPETER Town have been crowned Admiral National League 3 West A champions with a game to spare.
It was up for grabs as the Maroons hosted second placed St Clears on Saturday but it was the hosts who came out on top after a pulsating clash at North Road.
Lampeter were in fine attacking form in the title decider (Gary Jones )
In front of a bumper crowd, Lampeter secured promotion with a 35-27 win.
The Maroons' West Wales Semi Final on Tuesday evening was cancelled because opponents Severn Sisters could not raise a team.
This means the men's first team advance to the final again this year, the date to be confirmed.
There was a bumper crowd at North Road (Gary Jones )