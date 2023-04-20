THE race for the Admiral National League 3 West A title race is hotting up.
Wednesday night wins for St Clears and Laugharne saw them leapfrog Lampeter Town into the top and second spot respectively.
Lampeter took the bragging rights with a derby day 25-21 win against visitors Aberaeron on Saturday.
The Maroons shaded a highly-competitive encounter at North Road running in tries by Rhys Douglas, Guto Ebbsworth and Meirion Lloyd.
Osian Jones helped the scoring along with two conversions, a penalty and a drop goal.
Results: 15 Apr - Lampeter Town25 Aberaeron 21, Llangwm25 Llanybydder 19, Neyland0 Laugharne 31, Pembroke Dock Quins 7 St Davids 33, St Clears33 Cardigan 7. 19 Apr - Haverfordwest18 Laugharne 41, Pembroke Dock Quins 0 St Clears 62
Fixtures: 22 Apr - Aberaeron v Neyland, Cardigan v Lampeter Town, Laugharne v Pembroke Dock Quins, Llangwm v Haverfordwest, Llanybydder v St Clears, St Davids v Tregaron