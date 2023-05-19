CHAMPIONS Lampeter ended their league campaign in style with a big win against basement side Tregaron on Thursday evening.
Tregaron 3 Lampeter Town 41, Admiral National League 3 West A
The Maroons, who clinched the title after defeating nearest rivals St Clears last week, played some eye-catching attacking rugby with tries by Meirion Lloyd, Dan Morgans, Jac Williams, Guto Ebbsworth, T R Jones and Iestyn Evans.
Three of the tries were converted, a couple by Ebbsowrth and Williams with the other.
Lampeter have one big game remaining to bring the curtain down an a very positive season.
They face St Clears in the final of the Towergate West Wales Plate at Hendy on Thursday, 25 May (7.30pm).