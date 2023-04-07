Lampeter Ladies player Cadi-Lois Davies has been selected to represent Wales at the upcoming U18 Six Nations Festival.
Cadi-Lois, who has worked hard developing her game over the years, joins the squad to take on Ireland, Scotland, England, Italy and France in a new look eight-day format.
She recently won her first cap for Wales when they took on England at Rugby School in a special match to celebrate the 200th anniversary of the moment William Webb Ellis picked up the ball and ran with it on The Close at Rugby.
Cadi-Lois, of Brynteg, near Llanybydder, is a sixth form pupil at Ysgol Bro Teifi, Llandysul.
She said after the England game: "Ever since I can remember I have enjoyed watching and playing rugby and have dreamt of playing for Wales.
"It was such a proud moment for me to run onto the pitch at Rugby representing my country and a very emotional moment too. It was also lovely to have all my family there supporting me.
"I will be forever grateful to my teachers and coaches at Ysgol Bro Teifi, and to the coaches at Y Wiberod, Newcastle Emlyn and The Scarlets and Lampeter Ladies for giving me the opportunity to gain experience and lean new skills in the game.
"This is one moment I will remember forever.