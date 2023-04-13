Lampeter Town 63 Laugharne 19
Admiral National League 3 West A
THE Maroons moved to the top of the table with a big statement win against visitors Laugharne.
With the title race heating up with 10 games to go, this was a must win game for both team but it was Lampeter who turned on the style with a scintillating display of attacking rugby that produced nine tries by Meirion Lloyd (3), Ewan Bowden (2), Guto Ebbsworth (2), Glyn Jones, Osian Jones and Idris Lloyd.
Osian Jones was successful with six conversions and two penalties.