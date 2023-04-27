Lampeter’s push for the Admiral National League 3 West A title and automatic promotion continued with a solid 31-15 win at mid-table Cardigan Town.
The Maroons are four points off the pace of leaders St Clears but have a game in hand.Laugharne, in second place, are also in the mix but have played 18 games compared to Town’s 15 and St Clear’s 16.
Lampeter knew they were in for a tough tussle at Cardigan after the home side’s resurgence over recent weeks and that is just what they got as the led 17-3 at half time and were always in the lead despite some excellent work by The Teifisiders.
Llyr Jones landed a first half penalty for Cardigan and there were tries for Lampeter by Guto Ebsworth and David Lewis, both converted by Osian Jones alongside a well-struck penalty.
The Cardis scored tries from right winger Jack Taylor and No 8 Tom Taylor, one converted by scrum half Llyr Jones, in the second half but tries by outside half Osian Jones and centre Thomas Rees-Jones, both converted by No 10 Jones, ensured Lampeter are still very much in the promotion hunt!