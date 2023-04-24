Lampeter Town Youths are through to the final of the Carmarthenshire Plate after producing a fine display to beat Carmarthen Athletic 17-10 in the semi final.
They will now face Ammanford in the final to be held at Nantgaredig RFC on Friday, 5 May.
Lampeter Town Youths are through to the final of the Carmarthenshire Plate after producing a fine display to beat Carmarthen Athletic 17-10 in the semi final.
They will now face Ammanford in the final to be held at Nantgaredig RFC on Friday, 5 May.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |