Life memberships for Aberystwyth Rugby Club stalwarts
@CambrianNews[email protected]
Wednesday 13th July 2022 1:15 pm
Share
Club chair Nerys Hywel with Tim Lewis (second from left), Wyn Morgan (second from right) and Brian Isaac, retiring club secretary (Aber RFC )
Subscribe newsletter
Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.
Aberystwyth Rugby Club have awarded life memberships to Tim Lewis and Wyn Morgan.
Their hard work for the club was recognised at the club’ annual dinner on 8 July.
Mr Morgan is retiring from his role as club treasurer.
As we continue to protect and grow quality local journalism, Cambrian News is considering experimenting in the future with some form of paid-for content on our website.
If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register here.
If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register here.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |