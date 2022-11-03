McMinimee inspires Llangefni to win against Dolgellau
Disappointing Dolgellau lose dour cup tie
Dolgellau 7 Llangefni 22
Division One Cup
A tactical switch, for Llangefni full-back, Andrew McMinimee, to stand-off position, inspired the visitors to two second half tries against a disappointing Dolgellau outfit, and so clinch this often dour and flat Cup tie, on a wet and windswept Marian.
Dolgellau kicked off with the elements in their favour, hoping to build on two strong home performances of late, but they never really got going, and the closest they came to scoring were two Henri Roberts penalties that went wide and under the bar.
Halfway through the half, Llangefni centres disrupted Dolgellau possession on half way and flanker Tom Owen sped away under the posts for an opportunist try. Andrew McMinimee converted.
Against the elements, Dolgellau were level after only a minutes’ play. Henri Roberts’ switch to stand-off paid dividends, as he broke free from two tackles on halfway, and Marius Jones was in good support to go over for a well deserved try. Roberts converted and Dolgellau were level at 7-7.
That was as good as it got for Dolgellau as McMinimee took control with some intelligent kicking with the wind in his favour.
Dolgellau wing Aron Burrough saw yellow for saving a try, but from the resulting penalty scrum, Llangefni scrum half, Joe Williams darted over to male it 7-12 after quarter of an hour.
With 10 to go, the ever busy McMinimee broke to set up wing Dylan Pritchard for a try out on the left, and duly converted to put Llangefni 7-19 ahead. Mc Minimee having the last word with a penalty three minutes from time to seal it 7-21.
Llandudno visit the Marian on Saturday, 12 November in a return to League Division 1 action.
