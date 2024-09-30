TWO young rugby players who have family connections to Dolgellau and Dinas Mawddwy have recently represented Wales in the European Touch Rugby Championships in Vichy, France.
Medi Rogers, of Llantrisant, daughter of Wendy and Jon Rogers and granddaughter of Bob and Beryl Norgrove, Y Gefnen, Dolgellau, was selected to represent Wales Under 15s mixed team this summer.
Osian Ayres, also of Llantrisant, son of Glesni and Rhydian Ayres and grandson of Heulwen Williams and the late Arwel, Dinas Mawddwy, was selected to represent the Under 18s mixed team.
Both squads include six girls and 11 boys and during the tournament in France they played several international teams over three days.
The Under 15s reached the play off stage of the tournament and beat Ireland to come away with a bronze medal.
The Under 18s played in a thrilling final against England and won the gold.
A fantastic result for Team Wales and an amazing experience and opportunity for both Medi and Osian.
They will be honoured with Welsh caps in recognition of their achievement in representing their country.