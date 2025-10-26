THE new Borth & Ynyslas Golf Club captains were welcomed into office at the AGM with captain Jane Miller receiving her gold badge of office from retiring captain Helen Lewis.
Jane's chosen charity for the year is Stop MS appeal to help fund much needed research.
The traditional tie swapping and donning of the Green Jacket was performed between retiring captain Nick Downing and new captain Harri Jones, with Harri announcing his chosen charity as Cancer Research Wales.
The new captains elect, Anne Morris and David Greathead, were also introduced.
To begin the new captains’ year the annual Drive In and Putt Out was held saying farewell to Helen and Nick after their successful year as captains by putting out on the 18th hole.
This was then followed by welcoming the new captains Jane and Harri by driving off the 1st tee.
To finish off a successful weekend a special dinner dance was held at the club.
The clubhouse was full and everyone enjoyed the superb band Fore! Jazz Quartet led by Rhys Taylor with Mike Taylor, Den York and Geraint Evans.
