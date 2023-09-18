Pwllheli made the long journey to Caereinion knowing that COBRA had made a solid start to the season.
Cobra RFC 17 Pwllheli RFC 34, Admiral National League 1 North
As expected the home side proved to be tough opponents on the day but the Llŷn side put in a structured and committed performance.
The set pieces were strongly contested throughout the 80 minutes but it became apparent that Pwllheli were the more organised 15.
Both sides gave their all but Pwllheli were deserved winners.
Their bonus point win came via tries by captain and front rower Jac Jones, the effervescent scrum half Danial Williams and the experienced threequarters John Pugh and Deio Brunelli.
The slimmed down Osian Jones proved his worth again kicking all four conversions and adding two penalties to his tally.
The firsts have another tough match on Saturday as they play league leaders Llandudno at Bodegroes in a Welsh Rugby Union Cup match. Kick off is at 2.30pm.
Pwllheli Seconds 31 Caernarfon Seconds 7, Admiral National League 3 North West
Pwllheli’s Seconds were again faced by a more experienced and bulkier opposition at Bodegroes on Saturday. Visitors Caernarfon were challenged by a youthful Pwllheli team who were interspersed with some old heads who gave the side added structure.
The opening minutes saw the visitors earn a stream of possession and they put pressure on the hosts.
Pwllheli held out and their speedy and increasingly confident backline started stretching the opposition.
Pwllheli scored first and opened up an eight point lead but Caernarfon’s second rower scored a good try which was converted to cut the deficit to 8-7.
Pwllheli then gradually achieved the ascendancy and threatened virtually whenever they got the ball.
Pwllheli achieved an excellent bonus point winning scoring four tries to Caernarfon’s one.
The home side’s scorers were Llifon Lewis, Elis Griffith, Gwion Williams and Ben Scott. Elis Griffiths added three conversions and an early penalty.
They next play Bala Seconds at Pwllheli this coming Saturday. This is a Welsh Rugby Union Cup match.
Bangor Youths 10 Pwllheli Youths 34
Pwllheli travelled to Bangor on Thursday evening in a Youth League match.
They did well and came away with a 10-34 bonus point win.
The youths scored five tries through Ioan Williams, Tomos Jones, Ioan Jones, Colm Lotter and Ian Ireland. Tomos Jones kicked two conversions.
• The England v Chile and South Africa v Ireland will be available on the club’s big screen on Saturday. All welcome.