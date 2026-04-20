PEMBROKE First XV completed their League season away to Newcastle Emlyn two weeks ago, in horrendous weather conditions, writes Darrell Willington.
But despite the conditions and a wet ball the teams served up a superb match. Both sides traded territory and possession throughout, defenses were determined and chances were taken.
Half time saw the scores equal, before Emlyn went ahead early in the second half.
The referee did take the teams off the field for five minutes, due to a torrential hailstorm. But the visitors fought back bravely and scored well to get close.
Pembroke applied huge pressure in the final quarter, but two disallowed tries sadly undermined their final assault and they eventually went down fighting, losing 38-31, which leaves them mid table after a Jekyll and Hyde season.
The Panthers await confirmation of their few remaining league fixtures.
The Youth played two matches five days apart during the last two weeks; firstly, Narberth at home and then Haverfordwest at home.
The first half against Narberth saw the home side make a slow start, whilst the visitors were on form from the off, scoring four tries to none in the first half, scoring some very fluid tries that involved multiple phases of play and excellent handling and support play between their forwards and backs.
Pembroke rallied in the second half scoring three really well constructed tries to Narberth’s four, after excellent combined work from their pack and backs. The visitors proved the better side throughout the encounter and deserved their 17-46 win.
The Haverdordwest game was another very entertaining affair, with both sides willing to play out wide. Pembroke’s pack provided lots of ball and their backs responded by scoring the first try early on.
After a long period of stalemate, the visitors kicked a penalty and then late in the half scored a very well taken try following another penalty award, lineout and driving maul, which left them five points in the lead at half time.
Pembroke started the second half very strongly and after a strong forward surge prop Stratford crashed over for a converted try to give his side the lead.
Both sides then traded territory and possession continually and the home side were forced to defend resolutely many times. Haverdordwest brought on a strong bench, but the home side put in a lot of determined attacks and after 20 minutes they scored another converted try to extend their lead.
More resolute defense saw the home side thwart a number of H’West attacks in the last quarter and they hung onto their lead and eventually deserved their 19-10 victory., which was due reward for their all-round effort.
The Junior section was out during the last weeks, with mixed success and the coaches reported lots of enjoyment and good performances across the board. The section will be hosting the annual District Junior Finals Day on Sunday, May 3 games starting at 10.30am.
Upcoming fixtures include, Wednesday, April 22 Youth play Tenby at home KO 7pm and they have one game left Crymych away Tuesday April 28. The Panthers are hoping to confirm their remaining three fixtures this weekend.
Everyone at the club was very sad to hear of the passing of Mrs Geraldeen Alderman, mother to ex-players Stephen, David and Martin (’Animal’); there was a huge turn out for her funeral in Castlemartin last Friday; thoughts are with all the family and close friends.
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