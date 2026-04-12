AWAY at a blustery Loughor, the sizeable Aberaeron crowd that travelled to witness this potentially promotion-winning match were made to wait until well into the second half to see history made, writes Arwyn Sychpant.
But then, they witnessed their team turn on the style to clinch promotion to Division 1 West with a display of clinical, running rugby, racking up 28 unanswered points in a blistering final 20 minutes.
Until that point, Loughor—who still harbored mathematical hopes of promotion at kick-off—showed immense guile and determination to maintain an advantage on the scoreboard.
Playing into a punishing estuary wind, the first 20 minutes remained a stalemate. Aberaeron were forced into a massive defensive shift as the home side used the conditions to pin them deep in their own 22.
Loughor eventually broke the deadlock, opening up a 15-point lead via two tries and a penalty. However, Aberaeron remained dangerous with ball in hand. A series of slick phases led to centre Gethin Jenkins crossing over, with fellow centre Rhodri Jenkins converting to cut the deficit to 8 points at the interval—a margin the coaches would have taken considering the fierce conditions.
Half-time: Loughor 15 – 7 Aberaeron
Though the visitors started the second period with some visible nerves, influential No. 8 Will Skyrme-James struck first to bring Aberaeron within 3 points. A rare lapse in discipline from the restart allowed Loughor to strike back and restore their 8-point lead, but it would be their final contribution to the scoreline.
As the home side tired under relentless pressure, their discipline wavered, resulting in two quick-fire yellow cards. Aberaeron seized the initiative immediately. Gethin Jenkins burrowed over for his second, followed shortly by the first of a brace for the returning Dafydd Llewelyn. With Rhodri Jenkins converting both, Aberaeron took a 26-20 lead with 15 minutes to play.
The final quarter signaled a total "releasing of the shackles." The visiting faithful were treated to 15 minutes of sublime inter-passing and unstoppable attacking play. Dafydd Llewellyn finished a length-of-the-field move for his second, quickly followed by his brother Morgan Llewelyn crossing the whitewash. Will Skyrme-James capped a Man of the Match performance with his second of the day, bringing the final tally to 47.
The final whistle sparked jubilant celebrations as players and supporters united to mark back-to-back promotions. As the club’s 50th anniversary approaches, Parc Drefach prepares to host Division 1 rugby for the very first time.
It was a poignant moment when club stalwart and secretary of over 40 years, Glyndwr Evans, was the first to join the players’ huddle. His emotional congratulations reflected the immense pride of a club that has climbed to its highest-ever position in the Welsh Rugby Union pyramid.
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