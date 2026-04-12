The final quarter signaled a total "releasing of the shackles." The visiting faithful were treated to 15 minutes of sublime inter-passing and unstoppable attacking play. Dafydd Llewellyn finished a length-of-the-field move for his second, quickly followed by his brother Morgan Llewelyn crossing the whitewash. Will Skyrme-James capped a Man of the Match performance with his second of the day, bringing the final tally to 47.