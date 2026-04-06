IN a winner-takes-all clash played in blustery but dry conditions, Aberaeron’s Gwylanod secured the Llanelli and District League Section B title with a hard-fought victory over a well-disciplined and determined Carmarthen Athletic Druids, writes Arwyn Sychpant.
While the two first teams were battling it out in Carmarthen in their top-of-the-table WRU Division 2 West fixture, this clash at Parc Drefach saw the top two sides in the district league face off for the league title.
The Gwylanod got off to a storming start through scrum-half Dafydd Llewellyn. Playing in only his second competitive game of the season, Llewellyn broke away from his own half from the kick-off to score under the posts. The Druids hit back immediately to close the gap, but Llewellyn pounced again to restore the lead with his second.
As the Gulls applied pressure, second-row Finn Webb crossed for a well-taken try, before the Druids again closed the gap. There then followed a fine individual effort by No. 8 Aled Lewis who secured a 12-point cushion for his team at the interval. Outside half Mathew Harries converted two of the four tries in the half to leave the score 24–12 at the break.
Playing against the wind in the second half, it was questionable whether the lead would prove enough. The Druids utilised the conditions to close the gap to 7 points, but Aberaeron were aided by several "mature" players who donned their boots to provide much-needed experience to the defensive effort. Rather than kicking into the wind, Aberaeron sought to run out of defence, led by captain Rhys ‘Bwtch’ and centers Glen Evans and Ollie Sawyer. One such foray led to a well-taken try by wing Owen Lloyd.
Despite a late Druids try cutting the lead to 5 points and the senior debuts of Thomas Davies and Osian Price, the home side held firm. In a frantic finish, flanker Osian Davies capped a Man of the Match display by securing a vital turnover at the death to spark jubilant scenes as the league title was officially secured.
The two sides face each other again in a fortnight’s time at Parc Drefach, this time with a place in the Cup Final at stake.
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