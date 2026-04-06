Playing against the wind in the second half, it was questionable whether the lead would prove enough. The Druids utilised the conditions to close the gap to 7 points, but Aberaeron were aided by several "mature" players who donned their boots to provide much-needed experience to the defensive effort. Rather than kicking into the wind, Aberaeron sought to run out of defence, led by captain Rhys ‘Bwtch’ and centers Glen Evans and Ollie Sawyer. One such foray led to a well-taken try by wing Owen Lloyd.