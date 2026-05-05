THE Pembroke Panthers travelled to Majorca recently for an end of season beach Sevens tournament and to celebrate their unbeaten WRU league season and promotion, writes Darrell Willington.
The tournament included teams from both the UK and the continent and they thoroughly enjoyed such a different playing experience alongside their celebrations.
The Youth finished their season with a friendly against the Quins at Bierspool.
Both team’s managements had agreed to make this an opportunity for their whole squads to participate in what was a very entertaining evening match.
Although slightly one sided regarding the scoring, the very inexperienced Quins side fought hard and produced some good rugby, whilst the vastly more experienced Pembroke outfit put them under lots of pressure and put together some really good phases of play, culminating in a large number of well-constructed tries that allowed them to win comfortably.
Prior to the Finals Day matches, the U10s hosted Trebanos, coached by Duncan Jones (ex-Wales prop forward); after a hotly contested match the home side prevailed by a narrow margin.
The junior section hosted the annual District H Junior Finals Day festival last Sunday, with age groups from U12s to Under 16s from Haverfordwest, Neyland, Tenby, Fishguard, Crymych and Aberaeron taking part.
The five, consecutive matches were played at high tempo and were all very competitive and exciting.
All of the teams gave their all and final scores in all five matches were very tight.
Many individuals produced stand out performances, demonstrating the depth and breadth of the talent across the district.
The winners in each category now progress to the Regional Finals Day, which will be held at Parc y Scarlets on Whit Sunday, 24 May and everyone in the district wishes them every success. The winners included, U12 Haverfordwest, U13 Tenby, U14 Tenby, U15 Fishguard and U16 Haverfordwest.
Pembroke RFC’s directors and management committee after the event, congratulated the junior section organising committee and huge band of volunteers, who provided all of the hospitality, organized the changing rooms, the gate, parking, provision of players’ awards and all other aspects of the day.
The WRU regional team, local GMG lead and very large numbers of the players, coaches, supporters and visitors also commended the organisers and volunteers for all of their hard work, excellent hospitality and the quality of the experience provided for everyone present throughout the whole day.
After a fallow period for pitch maintenance the very popular Friday social rugby sessions will return, those interested should watch for announcements.
On Saturday, August 8, the events committee are holding a massive charity event, the “PARTY on the PITCH”, which is designed to raise funds for SARCOMA UK. The senior club dinner take place on Friday, May 29, tickets are now available, whilst the Youth and junior age group presentations will also be starting very soon.
The club’s directors and management committee would like to sincerely thank all of the coaches, team volunteers and committees at all levels across the club and the club’s staff for their dedication and commitment throughout this last season.
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