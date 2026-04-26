ABERAERON emphatically proved they belong in a higher league this weekend, securing their place in Division 1 West for the 2026/27 season with a scintillating 50-point shutout of Pontarddulais, writes Arwyn Sychpant.
In front of a buoyant home crowd at Parc Drefach, the hosts unleashed a display of irresistible attacking rugby that turned an end-of-season league clash into a jubilant promotion party.
While the final scoreline suggests a one-sided affair, it belied the grit of a Pontarddulais side that arrived with ambitions of securing third place in the league.
The visitors threatened the line on numerous occasions, but they were met by a "blue wall" of defence that refused to concede a single point, providing a sturdy foundation for Aberaeron’s speedy back three to exploit the wide, firm spaces of the home turf.
The scoring opened not with a sprint, but with a display of raw forward power.
A dominant 20-metre rolling maul saw the pack surge deep into the visitors' territory, allowing prop Ryan Williams to emerge from the pile to claim the first try.
The momentum shifted quickly to the backline as fullback Morgan Llewelyn doubled the lead, snatching up a loose ball and weaving through a maze of would-be tacklers to dot down.
The power game returned shortly after when second-row Julian Roberts popped up at centre and galloped through, dragging a defender with him over the final five metres.
This was a particularly sweet moment for Roberts, marking his first official try of the campaign after a previous brace against Betws was expunged from the records following their mid-season withdrawal.
As the first half drew to a close, the hosts truly turned on the style to the delight of the sizeable crowd.
Right-wing Ifan Davies ignited the atmosphere with a long-range effort under the posts, which was soon followed by a clinical finish from Dafydd Llewelyn.
The latter’s try was a family affair, finished off after a sharp break and a perfectly timed pass from his brother, Morgan, leaving the halftime score at a commanding 29–0.
Pontarddulais emerged for the second period with renewed intensity, camping in the Aberaeron 25 and even crossing the line once, only to be denied by a desperate home defence that held the ball up and preserved the clean sheet.
Having weathered the storm, Aberaeron turned defence into a lethal counter-attack to put the game beyond doubt.
After a turnover deep in their own half, the ball moved swiftly to Ifan Davies, whose elusive run allowed him to link back up with Morgan Llewelyn for the fullback’s second score of the afternoon.
Rhys Jones then powered over from close range before a breathtaking team move involving high-speed interpassing released the irrepressible Ifan Davies for his second, capping a Man-of-the-Match performance.
Fly-half Rhodri Jenkins remained unerring from the tee throughout, adding five conversions to ensure the score reached the 50-point milestone.
While the win kick-started celebrations at Parc Drefach, the season is far from over for Aberaeron.
The squad has clearly hit its peak, reaping the rewards of pre-and early- season conditioning work, and they now turn their attention to a historic triple crown of fixtures.
After the final league match away at Whitland next week, the Seagulls will head to the iconic Parc y Scarlets to face Burry Port Drifters in the Llanelli and District Cup Final.
The curtain will finally come down on May 16th with the Pembrokeshire Cup Final at Whitland, where either Tenby or Pembroke Dock Quins will stand between Aberaeron and one of its most memorable in its history in terms of trophies..
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