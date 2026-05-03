Whitland 22 – 52 Aberaeron
ABERAERON brought the curtain down on a successful league campaign with a victory that, while decisive, carried the unmistakable air of an end-of-season fixture, writes Arwyn Sychpant.
With league standings already finalized for both clubs, the pressure was off, allowing Aberaeron to hand first starts to prop Ioan Evans and centre Glen Evans following their impressive form for the Gwylanod.
While the visitors struggled to match the high-octane performances their loyal supporters have enjoyed in recent weeks, they remained too clinical for a dogged Whitland side. To their credit, the hosts showed immense resolve, offering a much sterner challenge than they did during the reverse fixture at Parc Drefach, which ended in a 76-15 rout for the Blue and Yellows.
First-half surge
The opening exchanges suggested another heavy defeat for the Carmarthenshire side. Aberaeron raced into a 12-0 lead within ten minutes, courtesy of a trademark finish from winger Ifan Davies and a close-range effort by second-row Finn Webb, converted by captain Steffan Rees. Whitland refused to buckle, however, clawing back to within five points through sheer determination.
Aberaeron eventually snuffed out any hopes of an upset before the interval. Three further tries—a powerful strike from blindside flanker Gethin Dafis and a brace from left-wing Geraint Owen—sent the visitors to the half time huddle with a commanding 31-7 lead.
Second-half grinding
The second period nearly began with a moment of individual magic. From the restart, Finn Webb gathered the ball in his own 22 and embarked on a rampaging run, bulldozing through multiple tacklers only to be halted inches from the line. Centre Rhys Jones was on hand to finish from the resulting ruck.
Though another massive scoreline seemed imminent, Aberaeron met a wall of "steely" Whitland defense. The hosts restricted the visitors to just two more scores: a second for Ifan Davies and a sniping effort from scrum-half Rhodri Thomas. Out of Aberaeron's eight total tries, Steffan Rees successfully converted six.
Whitland earned the final word, crossing the whitewash three times in the second half to secure a hard-fought losing bonus point with the final play of the game.
Captain's reflection
Despite some personal frustration regarding the disjointed nature of the performance, Man of the Match Steffan Rees was full of praise for the opposition.
He said: "We knew this was going to be a tough place to come, especially for the final game.
"We were frustrated by our lack of cutting edge today, but a lot of that is down to Whitland’s determined defense—they put in some very hard hits. We wish them well as they rebuild next season."
A season to celebrate
Aberaeron can now reflect on a stellar campaign in Division 2, securing promotion at the first attempt. Their league record speaks for itself:
● Record: 12 wins, 1 draw, 3 losses.
● Points Difference: A massive +279 across 16 games.
● Fine Margins: Their three losses resulted in three losing bonus points, with a combined deficit of just 11 points—the difference between a great season and an unbeaten one.
The focus now shifts to two major cup weekends. Next week, the Gwylanod head to Parc y Scarlets to face Burry Port Drifters, followed by a return to Whitland on May 16th for the Pembrokeshire Cup Final.
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